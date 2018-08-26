taraftar değil haberciyiz
Pope: I cannot fail to acknowledge the grave scandal

Pope Francis has said he is ashamed of the Catholic Church's failure to adequately address the "repellent crimes" of sex abuse by clergy on his papal visit to Ireland.

REUTERS | 26.08.2018 - 11:50..
The failure of church authorities to adequately address “repugnant” clerical child abuse crimes in Ireland remains a source of shame for the Catholic community, Pope Francis said as he made the first papal visit to Ireland since 1979.

"I SHARE THOSE SENTIMENTS"

“I cannot fail to acknowledge the grave scandal caused in Ireland by the abuse of young people by members of the Church charged with responsibility for their protection and education,” Francis said in a speech at a state reception. “The failure of ecclesiastical authorities - bishops, religious superiors, priests and others - adequately to address these repugnant crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community. I myself share those sentiments, he stated.

The Pope veered off his script when speaking out about abuse, saying he had set out a "greater commitment to eliminating this scourge in the Church, at any cost".

PROTESTS TOOK PLACE

But Francis’ words aren't likely to calm the outrage among rank-and-file Catholics following new revelations of sexual misconduct and cover-up in the United States, an ongoing crisis in Chile and prosecutions of top clerics in Australia and France.

Pope met angry protesters WATCH

He met by protesters angry at how the church dealt with the various scandals which have weakened its influence. One of a number of protests against clerical child sexual abuse took place near Dublin Castle on Saturday morning.

