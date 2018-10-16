taraftar değil haberciyiz
Possible scenarios on Jamal Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia is preparing to admit that they killed missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Three possible scenarios are being urged upon.

Haber Merkezi | 16.10.2018 - 11:29..
Possible scenarios on Jamal Khashoggi case

Turkish teams investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul early on Tuesday after a nine-hour search of the building. Turkish authorities repeatedly said that Khashoggi never left the consulate premises. Footage emerged Tuesday showing Khashoggi entering the building the week before.

Possible scenarios on Jamal Khashoggi case

THE 'ROGUE KILLERS'

After the journalist’s disappearance, there are three possible scenarios spoken.

The first one: Saudi Arabia is preparing to acknowledge the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a botched interrogation, CNN and the New York Times said on Monday, after US President Donald Trump speculated “rogue killers” may be responsible.

Possible scenarios on Jamal Khashoggi case

According to CNN, Saudis will admit Jamal Khashoggi's death and will say that it was the result of an interrogation that went wrong. If the scenario one is true, it is believed that he was murdered in the consulate and his body removed.

Possible scenarios on Jamal Khashoggi case

THE 'WRONG DOSE'

The second possibility is that the Saudi authorities wanted to neutralize Khashoggi by anesthetizing to take him to Saudi Arabia but they applied a wrong dose that killed the journalist.

Possible scenarios on Jamal Khashoggi case

PRINCE SALMAN'S ORDERS

The third one is more complex. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman might get the journalist killed who is known for his dissenter opinions against the crown prince. He ordered an operation against the journalist and Saudi security team lay in wait for the journalist killed him.

