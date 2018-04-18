President Erdogan calls for snap elections

President Erdogan on Wednesday announced that Turkey will have snap elections on June 24, 2018, after a meeting with opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairman Devlet Bahçeli at the presidential complex.

Opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli on Tuesday had called for early elections in Turkey on Aug. 26. Speaking at his party's parliamentary group in capital Ankara, Bahceli had said that it should be known that the MHP wants early elections after the adjustment laws are enacted.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party’s spokesperson Bulent Tezcan had said that CHP is ready for elections to be held at any timein response to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader’s call for snap elections.