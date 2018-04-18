President Erdogan calls for snap elections

taraftar değil haberciyiz
Right after the statements made by Turkey's ruling party to evaluate calls for early elections, President Erdogan announced that Turkey will call an early election on 24 June.

Haber Merkezi | 18.04.2018 - 16:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
President Erdogan on Wednesday announced that Turkey will have snap elections on June 24, 2018, after a meeting with opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairman Devlet Bahçeli at the presidential complex.

Opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli on Tuesday had called for early elections in Turkey on Aug. 26. Speaking at his party's parliamentary group in capital Ankara, Bahceli had said that it should be known that the MHP wants early elections after the adjustment laws are enacted.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party’s spokesperson Bulent Tezcan had said that CHP is ready for elections to be held at any timein response to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader’s call for snap elections.

Greece calls aid campaign for military forces
Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) honorary president Andreas Andreadis, called aid from his Twitter account to raise money for 1 million euros Greek military forces needed.
Tsipras visited Meis Island to ‘threaten’ Turkey
Greek Prime Minister Aleksis Tsipras visited the island of Kastellorizo (Meis) to send a signal to Ankara.
Turkey and Iran begin trading with national currencies
According to a statement by Iran’s news agency, Iran’s Bank Melli has opened the first LC for providing trade finance using Iran and Turkey's national currencies swap agreement in Turkey.
President Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace
President Erdogan on Monday called for a more comprehensive notion of justice to prevail in Syria, stating that the deaths caused by conventional weapons should not be ignored.
