President Erdoğan meets Turkey's MHP leader

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli at the presidential complex on Wednesday, according to a presidential source.

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak also attended the meeting, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Bahçeli once again congratulated Erdoğan over his victory in Sunday's elections. The two leaders exchanged views on the parliamentary works and preparations for the new term. Leaders have agreed not to extend emergency rule.

The state of emergency has been in place since after an attempted coup in July 2016 and has been extended every three months since then. Erdogan said this month it would be lifted if he won the June 24 elections.

The MHP and the Justice and Development (AK) Party had participated in the elections together under an alliance.