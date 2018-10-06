taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan puts end to McKinsey issue

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made statements to the members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara.

President Erdoğan puts end to McKinsey issue

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development AK Party's consultation meeting in Kizilcahamam district of the capital, President Erdoğan expressed that Turkey is open to all kinds of investments, support but will not compromise on its sovereignty and future.

“TURKEY TACKLES DIFFICULTIES WITH OWN SOLUTIONS”

President Erdoğan said his ministers not to receive any financial advice or consulting from U.S. firm McKinsey, saying the government would rely on domestic capabilities instead.

President Erdoğan puts end to McKinsey issue

"To overcome economic hardship we have implemented and undergone major reforms and radical changes swiftly, that in normal circumstances would have taken years," he added.

