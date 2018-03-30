Erdogan reacts to Macron over France's YPG support

The offer of France to mediate between Turkey and the PKK-led SDF terror group in Syria exceeds its limit, President Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking at the provincial leaders’ meeting of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in capital Ankara, Erdogan said that Turkey is very saddened by France's completely wrong approach regarding Syria, adding that the remarks of suggesting intermediation between Turkey and the YPG-dominated SDF, if true, were remarks "far beyond one's limit."

"If the remark [by the France presidency] that ‘we can be a mediator between Turkey and SDF’ is true, it far exceeds the limit of the person who says that. Who are you to talk about mediation between Turkey and a terror group?

Last week I spoke to Macron himself, and found him saying very bizarre things. As he said those bizarre things, we had to tell him, in a bit of a high frequency. Because it is not up to anyone to put us, our armed forces in a place we can never accept." President stated.

Erdogan rejected any scope for negotiations with terror groups, saying Turkey’s fight against terrorism would continue resolutely like the ongoing Turkish military operation in northwestern Syria.