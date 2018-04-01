taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdogan retorts Netanyahu

Erdogan said that “Israel was a terror state”, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Turkey’s Afrin operation in northwest Syria.

Haber Merkezi | 01.04.2018 - 16:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
President Erdogan retorts Netanyahu

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) congress in southern Adana province, Erdogan responded Netanyahu's remarks targeting Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin against YPG.

"He said our soldiers were persecuting innocents in Afrin. Netanyahu, you are very weak, you are very strange. First, pull yourself together. We are dealing with terrorists, but your issue isn’t terrorists. Because you are a terror state. I do not need to tell the world how cruel the Israeli army is. We can see what this terror state is doing by looking at the situation in Gaza and Jerusalem." President stated.

President Erdogan retorts Netanyahu

On Saturday, Erdogan had criticized Israel's "inhumane attack" on Gaza, after sixteen Palestinians were killed by Israeli military forces."I strongly condemn the Israeli government over its inhumane attack." Erdogan had said during a speech in Istanbul.

President Erdogan retorts Netanyahu

Netanyahu had responded Erdogan after his statements and claimed that Israel forces are "the most moral army” in the world.

