President Erdoğan: Turkey downed on terrorists' neck

Turkish President Erdoğan said Turkey downed on terrorist organizations in Syria and explained new aim of Turkey.

01.10.2018
  1. Haberler
  2. English
President Erdoğan made a speech at the opening of the parliament. He stressed his determination to eliminate terrorists from northern Iraq.

"OUR AIM IS TO CLEAR SINJAR AND MT QANDIL"

“Our goal is to completely clear Sinjar and Mt. Qandil of the separatist terrorist organization [referring to PKK],” Erdogan said during his speech at the opening of Turkish parliament’s second legislative session in the capital Ankara.

Mt. Qandil is home to the PKK terror group's headquarters and the terror group initially established a presence in Sinjar in 2014 on the pretext of “protecting” the local Ezidi community from the Daesh terrorist group.

PKK LISTED AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

