President Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace

Speaking at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Istanbul, President Erdogan criticized that joint air and missile strikes targeting the Assad regime in Syria came only after the alleged chemicals weapons use in Douma.

Erdogan urged a new groundwork for peace in the world, one where countries are no longer bombed with random justifications. "Let's lay down a new foundation for peace in the world and let's not let rain down bombs on these countries at random, not allow the pounding of barrel bombs." stated Erdogan.

"OUR AIM IS TO MAKE SYRIA SAFE AND LIVABLE"

President also criticized US-led airstrikes in Syria in the wake of alleged usage of chemical weapon by the Assad regime, pointing out that conventional weapons have killed far more civilians in the country. “How can there be justice if we put those killed with conventional aside and only focus on chemical weapons? We are calling for the foundations of global peace to be laid, and for bombs not to be rained down on these countries. Our aim is to make Syria safe and livable.” said Erdogan.

"COME AND LAY THE FOUNDATIONS OF A NEW PEACE IN THE WORLD"

"When it comes to words, they say 'peace, peace, peace.' How is this peace? You come and strike there and then talk about peace. Let's be honest, let's be sincere. We say, come and lay the foundations of a new peace in the world together. Let's not randomly shower barrel bombs on these countries." he continued.

President Erdogan also criticized "imperialist powers" for not taking in Syrian refugees while Turkey plays host to around 3.5 million Syrians.

