taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
110.362
USD
4,1077
EURO
5,0832
ALTIN
177,48
PETR
71,6400

President Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace

President Erdogan on Monday called for a more comprehensive notion of justice to prevail in Syria, stating that the deaths caused by conventional weapons should not be ignored.

AA | 16.04.2018 - 14:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Speaking at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Istanbul, President Erdogan criticized that joint air and missile strikes targeting the Assad regime in Syria came only after the alleged chemicals weapons use in Douma.

Erdogan urged a new groundwork for peace in the world, one where countries are no longer bombed with random justifications. "Let's lay down a new foundation for peace in the world and let's not let rain down bombs on these countries at random, not allow the pounding of barrel bombs." stated Erdogan.

President Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace

"OUR AIM IS TO MAKE SYRIA SAFE AND LIVABLE"

President also criticized US-led airstrikes in Syria in the wake of alleged usage of chemical weapon by the Assad regime, pointing out that conventional weapons have killed far more civilians in the country. “How can there be justice if we put those killed with conventional aside and only focus on chemical weapons? We are calling for the foundations of global peace to be laid, and for bombs not to be rained down on these countries. Our aim is to make Syria safe and livable.” said Erdogan.

"COME AND LAY THE FOUNDATIONS OF A NEW PEACE IN THE WORLD"

"When it comes to words, they say 'peace, peace, peace.' How is this peace? You come and strike there and then talk about peace. Let's be honest, let's be sincere. We say, come and lay the foundations of a new peace in the world together. Let's not randomly shower barrel bombs on these countries." he continued.

President Erdogan also criticized "imperialist powers" for not taking in Syrian refugees while Turkey plays host to around 3.5 million Syrians.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Macron: We have separated the Russians and the Turks
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that France have separated the Russians and the Turks by the air strikes against Syria.
Top-rated blue vacation destinations in Turkey
Turkey's greenery, vivid blue seas and natural beauties await you for a dream holiday at the Mediterranean.
Erdogan: The operation is appropriate
President Erdogan made statements about US and its allies launch strikes’ in Syria.
US, France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets
US, UK and French forces launched air strikes on Syria in response to a suspected poison gas attack that killed dozens of people, aiming to degrade its chemical weapons capabilities.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Devre arasında Arda Turan-Hasan Şaş gerilimi

Devre arasında Arda Turan-Hasan Şaş gerilimi

103
Türkiye mühendis ordusu kuruyor

Türkiye mühendis ordusu kuruyor

165
Beyaz Saray Macron'u yalanladı

Beyaz Saray Macron'u yalanladı

47
Merkez Valiliği uygulaması son buluyor

Merkez Valiliği uygulaması son buluyor

143
FETÖ'cü öğretmen çift Ankara'da yakalandı

FETÖ'cü öğretmen çift Ankara'da yakalandı

160
Macron: Türkler ve Rusların arasını bozduk

Macron: Türkler ve Rusların arasını bozduk

93
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a sevgi seli

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a sevgi seli

57
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM