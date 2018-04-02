President Erdogan visited border stations in Hatay

President Erdogan on Sunday visited a province bordering Syria, Hatay, to meet and support soldiers taking part in Turkey's counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria.

Erdogan gave a clear message wearing uniform to those who are annoyed Turkish forces in Syria.

“Sometimes nations go through the hoop. Today, Turkey is going through such a process. Thank god, we are overcoming this process. Turkish nation has clamped together once before they did in Dardanelles Battle.” stated Erdogan.