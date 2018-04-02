taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdogan visited border stations in Hatay

Erdogan has visited Ogulpinar border station in Reyhanlı where Turkish soldiers standing guard at checkpoints.

02.04.2018
President Erdogan visited border stations in Hatay

President Erdogan on Sunday visited a province bordering Syria, Hatay, to meet and support soldiers taking part in Turkey's counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria.

President Erdogan visited border stations in Hatay

Erdogan gave a clear message wearing uniform to those who are annoyed Turkish forces in Syria.

President Erdogan visited border stations in Hatay

“Sometimes nations go through the hoop. Today, Turkey is going through such a process. Thank god, we are overcoming this process. Turkish nation has clamped together once before they did in Dardanelles Battle.” stated Erdogan.

President Erdogan visited border stations in Hatay

