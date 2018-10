Yesterday President Erdoğan and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Ankara. Pompeo and Erdoğan discussed the road map for Syria’s Manbij.

"TURKEY COULD EASILY CLEAR MANBIJ FROM TERRORISTS"

President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Turkey could easily clear northern Syria’s Manbij of the YPG militia if the United States failed to do so, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.