Prince Salman’s new moniker: Mister Bone Saw

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Salman is being criticized sharply by international media outlets.

Haber Merkezi | 16.10.2018 - 13:52..
International media outlets that once present Salman as ‘The Leader Of The Future’ now started to give him new monikers.

M.B.S. IS NO LONGER REFERS TO CROWN PRINCE'S NAME

Now there is a new one for him. In a paper published by The New York Times, it's been said that the “M.B.S.” moniker as in a shortening of Muhammed Bin Salman has a new meaning: Mister Bone Saw.

Prince Salman’s new moniker: Mister Bone Saw

The new moniker refers to one of the murder scenarios: Turkish officials have said that 15 Saudi agents arrived in Istanbul that day on a mission to assassinate Mr. Khashoggi, that they killed him within two hours and then dismembered his body in order to remove it. According to the claims, the Saudis brought a bone saw and a doctor of forensic medicine to dismember the body.

