taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
117.792
USD
3,8153
EURO
4,6524
ALTIN
160,84
PETR
64,5300

PULATs come to protect Turkish tanks

Active protection systems which are newly developed were stated that they will be integrated into Turkish tanks in March.

Haber Merkezi | 01.03.2018 - 11:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Turkey’s defense company Aselsan announced development of a new tank armor system, which will be called PULAT. It will be possible to integrate the new system into the Leopard 2 and M 60 tanks.

PULAT will detect the anti-tank missiles or rockets approaching to the platform with its high technology radar, and then disable them at optimum range from the platform by using Hard-Kill method.

PULATs come to protect Turkish tanks

The active protection system provides 360 degrees full protection, depending on the placement of the modules on the platform, against anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and rockets.It is effective in both asymmetric warfare and operational environment of main battle tanks.

PULAT can also handle multiple threats effectively at the same time as a result of its distributed architecture. It can be adapted to different armored vehicles by altering its modular and distributed system solution.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Erdogan: One way or another, we will put an end to it
President Erdogan answered press questions in his his five-day, four-country trip to Africa.
We will work with Turkey: Venezuela
Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Montserrat said that they will work with Turkey, Russia and China to find new mechanisms.
Turkish Military is the strongest force in the Middle East
Turkey ranked first on the top 10 list of Middle East military powers, according to the GlobalFirepower.com website.
PKK supporters assault Turkish people in Europe: UETD report says
Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) run a report on terror supporters’ assaults towards Turkish people in Europe after Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tankları korumak için PULAT geliyor

Tankları korumak için PULAT geliyor

83
Cumhurbaşkanı: Öyle veya böyle bu iş bitecek

Cumhurbaşkanı: Öyle veya böyle bu iş bitecek

67
Türkiye'nin Nabzı programındaki kavga reklama götürdü

Türkiye'nin Nabzı programındaki kavga reklama götürdü

43
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Cezayirli gazeteciye ayar

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Cezayirli gazeteciye ayar

277
TSK: 2222 terörist öldürüldü

TSK: 2222 terörist öldürüldü

170
Almanya Afrin'de ateşkes istedi

Almanya Afrin'de ateşkes istedi

66
İsrail'de Trump parası basıldı

İsrail'de Trump parası basıldı

32
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM