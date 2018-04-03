The Russian President is on a two-day visit to Turkey where he will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and attend the opening of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant as well as to join a summit on Syria the following day.

Russian President was welcomed by President Erdogan in front of the presidential palace in company with rider solidarity.

It is the 9th time that President Erdogan and Putin has met since 2017.

Putin arrives in Turkey’s Ankara WATCH

Both presidents will watch via video conference the laying of concrete at the 20-billion-dollar Akkuyu nuclear power plant in southern Turkey. The plant is supposed to go online in 2023 and provide 10 per cent of the country's electricity.