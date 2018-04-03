taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
114.620
USD
3,9821
EURO
4,8839
ALTIN
170,77
PETR
67,8900

Putin arrives in Turkey’s Ankara

President Putin landed in Ankara on Tuesday to take part in a ceremony marking the start of construction on a joint venture for Turkey's first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu.

Haber Merkezi | 03.04.2018 - 16:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Putin arrives in Turkey’s Ankara

The Russian President is on a two-day visit to Turkey where he will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and attend the opening of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant as well as to join a summit on Syria the following day.

Putin arrives in Turkey’s Ankara

Russian President was welcomed by President Erdogan in front of the presidential palace in company with rider solidarity.

It is the 9th time that President Erdogan and Putin has met since 2017.

Putin arrives in Turkey’s Ankara WATCH

Both presidents will watch via video conference the laying of concrete at the 20-billion-dollar Akkuyu nuclear power plant in southern Turkey. The plant is supposed to go online in 2023 and provide 10 per cent of the country's electricity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
MSG Genel Kurulunda sanatçılar birbirine girdi

MSG Genel Kurulunda sanatçılar birbirine girdi

156
FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'in Haçlı hayranlığı

FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'in Haçlı hayranlığı

145
Veliaht Prens Selman İsrail'i tanımaya hazırlanıyor

Veliaht Prens Selman İsrail'i tanımaya hazırlanıyor

171
MSG Genel Kurulundaki kavgaların kaynağı 5 bin lira

MSG Genel Kurulundaki kavgaların kaynağı 5 bin lira

56
Yunan gazeteci ülkesinin Türkiye korkusunu anlattı

Yunan gazeteci ülkesinin Türkiye korkusunu anlattı

147
Devlet Bahçeli: İnançla söylüyorum zaman Türk'ündür

Devlet Bahçeli: İnançla söylüyorum zaman Türk'ündür

162
Dünyada hangi ülkenin kaç nükleer santrali var

Dünyada hangi ülkenin kaç nükleer santrali var

77
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM