Putin: Monopoly of the US dollar is dangerous for many regions

Vladimir Putin told Russia’s lower house of parliament that the whole world sees the dollar monopoly is unreliable and it is dangerous for many.

REUTERS | 09.05.2018 - 11:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Putin: Monopoly of the US dollar is dangerous for many regions

Speaking at the Russian Parliament after his inauguration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will diversify its international reserves further.

President stated that he considers necessary to strengthen the national economic sovereignty and anti-Russian sanctions are helpful in this aspect. "Oil is traded in dollars on the exchange" Putin said. "We are thinking about what we need to do in order to get free of this burden. Our partners are helping us by introducing all these unlawful restrictions and violating principles of the global trade, because the whole world sees the dollar monopoly is unreliable. It is dangerous for many, not only for us." he stated.

Putin: Monopoly of the US dollar is dangerous for many regions

“We used to behave naively, but now we see that the World Trade organization rules are all too often broken, the restrictions are imposed for political reasons, which they call sanctions. Plus more and more of them are imposed to secure its favorite competitive advantages” Putin added

