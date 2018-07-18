taraftar değil haberciyiz
Putin refused to accept the printed-out indictment

Answering Chris Wallace's questions in an interview, Putin didn’t touch the papers when the host tried to hand him the stack of papers.

US President Donald Trump had commenced a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday for improved relations between the two countries. Putin had appeared uncomfortable as he sat next to Trump during the brief photo opportunity.

Putin refused to accept the printed-out indictment

New details have revealed the meeting’s tension between Trump and Putin.

In an interview of Fox News with the Russian president that followed his private meeting with Trump, anchor Chris Wallace asked allegations that the Kremlin sought to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

Putin refused to accept the printed-out indictment WATCH

Wallace addressed a question about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers and demanded an explanation. When Wallace tried to hand him the printed-out indictment, the Russian president would not touch it, indicating that the host could place it on the table between them.Putin refused to accept the printed-out indictment

