US President Donald Trump had commenced a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday for improved relations between the two countries. Putin had appeared uncomfortable as he sat next to Trump during the brief photo opportunity.

New details have revealed the meeting’s tension between Trump and Putin.

In an interview of Fox News with the Russian president that followed his private meeting with Trump, anchor Chris Wallace asked allegations that the Kremlin sought to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

Putin refused to accept the printed-out indictment WATCH

Wallace addressed a question about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers and demanded an explanation. When Wallace tried to hand him the printed-out indictment, the Russian president would not touch it, indicating that the host could place it on the table between them.