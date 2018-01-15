taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
113.124
USD
3,8010
EURO
4,6614
ALTIN
163,65
PETR
70,0500

'Putschist' Sisi prepares for the elections

Egypt's putschist President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began his propaganda studies fort the elections in late March. Banners are being hanged on behalf of Sisi on the streets in Egypt.

Haber Merkezi | 15.01.2018 - 17:42..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
'Putschist' Sisi prepares for the elections

Egypt will hold a presidential election in late March, authorities said on Monday, starting the countdown toward a likely second term in office for Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

'Putschist' Sisi prepares for the elections

Despite of Egypt was dragged into economic and sociological crisis since Sisi was elected as president, he doesn’t consider giving up his “throne”.

'Putschist' Sisi prepares for the elections

CAIRO IS FULL OF BANNERS

Al-Sisi has yet to formally announce his candidacy, but with less than three months to go before the vote, no candidate who could pose a serious challenge to him has emerged.

'Putschist' Sisi prepares for the elections

Banners are being hanged on behalf of Sisi by goverment officials. Sisi is shown as “savior of country” and “hero” as is he didn’t drag Egypt into catastrophy.

'Putschist' Sisi prepares for the elections

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kanal İstanbul Projesi'nin detayları

Kanal İstanbul Projesi'nin detayları

222
Ümit Kocasakal CHP Genel Başkanlığı'na aday olacak

Ümit Kocasakal CHP Genel Başkanlığı'na aday olacak

146
Beşiktaş'ın yeni projesi: Kim olursan ol gel

Beşiktaş'ın yeni projesi: Kim olursan ol gel

83
Kar yağışı Kastamonu'ya çok yakıştı

Kar yağışı Kastamonu'ya çok yakıştı

99
Cumhurbaşkanı'ndan ABD'ye bayrakları indirin uyarısı

Cumhurbaşkanı'ndan ABD'ye bayrakları indirin uyarısı

245
Arda: Galatasaray bana kucak açmadı

Arda: Galatasaray bana kucak açmadı

132
Göksel Gümüşdağ: Belediyeyle alakamız yok

Göksel Gümüşdağ: Belediyeyle alakamız yok

139
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM