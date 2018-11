CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, CNN Turkish live broadcast answered questions about the agenda.

HE LOST ALL ELECTIONS

CHP leader, who evaluated many issues from the economy to local elections, was asked why he did not resign although he lost 9 elections.

THERE İS NOT SWITZERLAND

After the question, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said: "It may be."

CHP leader who expressed their struggle for democracy, "What are the conditions we fight? German conditions? American conditions? Swiss conditions?" he asked.