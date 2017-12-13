taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
108.056
USD
3,8589
EURO
4,5292
ALTIN
154,01
PETR
63,8800

Recognise Jerusalem as capital of Palestine: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sharply criticized Israel at the opening of a summit of Islamic nations in Istanbul.

AA | 13.12.2017 - 15:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Recognise Jerusalem as capital of Palestine: Erdogan

President Erdogan calls world to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Palestine.

Turkey is hosting the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday in the wake of the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as its capital. The summit is expected to forge a unified position of Arab and Muslim countries.

The latest on the gathering of Islamic nations seeking a united stance against the Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Recognise Jerusalem as capital of Palestine: Erdogan

"I AM INVITING THE COUNTRIES TO RECOGNISE JERUSALEM AS THE CAPITAL OF PALESTINE"

Erdogan said in his speech to the gathering that Jerusalem is a "red line" for Muslims. He said East Jerusalem is the capital of a future Palestinian state and called on states that have not recognized a Palestinian state to do so. "I am inviting the countries who value international law and fairness to recognise occupied Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine,” he told leaders from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered for an emergency meeting in Istanbul.

Recognise Jerusalem as capital of Palestine: Erdogan

"ONLY ISRAEL SUPPORTED US' UNLAWFUL DESICION"

Erdogan said "Only Israel, which holds Jerusalem under occupation, supported the US' unlawful decision. We thank all the countries who did not accept this illegitimate decision." President also added he believed all 196 member states of the United Nations would stand against the US move.

"EAST JERUSALEM IS THE OCCUPIED CAPITAL OF PALESTINE"

OIC member states recognised East Jerusalem as occupied capital of Palestine with the final declaration.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Assad wasn't allowed to walk with Putin
During Putin’s walk on red carpet, Bashar al-Assad was stopped by a Russian general even though he tried to walk with the Russian President.
Turkey's economy remains strong
Turkey ran a current account deficit of $3.8 billion in October, indicating an increase of almost $2.2 billion year-on-year.
Israeli soldiers killed at least two Palestinians
Israeli troops killed at least Two Palestinians in 'Day of Rage'
Israel uses force to disperse Palestinian protests
Palestinian protesters and the Israeli military faced off in the West Bank.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Liderler Kudüs için İstanbul'da

Liderler Kudüs için İstanbul'da

425
Mehmet Şimşek Bitcoin'e karşı

Mehmet Şimşek Bitcoin'e karşı

172
HDP: Demirtaş'a tuvalet kadar değer verilmedi

HDP: Demirtaş'a tuvalet kadar değer verilmedi

385
Cumhurbaşkanı Kudüs Zirvesi'nde konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Kudüs Zirvesi'nde konuştu

110
Meclis'te milletvekilleri birbirine girdi

Meclis'te milletvekilleri birbirine girdi

152
Didem Soydan'ın metro yolculuğu: Kötü koku beni yordu

Didem Soydan'ın metro yolculuğu: Kötü koku beni yordu

221
Tudor ailesini ülkesine yolladı

Tudor ailesini ülkesine yolladı

53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM