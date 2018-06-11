taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
96.836
USD
4,5128
EURO
5,3277
ALTIN
188,56
PETR
75,7800

Refugees were abandoned to their fate

The EU and the UN refugee agency called for a swift end to a political standoff that has left 629 migrants on a rescue ship drifting at sea on Monday after Italy and Malta refused to let it dock.

REUTERS | 11.06.2018 - 17:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Refugees were abandoned to their fate

The Aquarius ship picked up the migrants, including 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 other children and seven pregnant women, from inflatable boats off the coast of Libya at the weekend.

Refugees were abandoned to their fate

It sailed north toward Italy, but Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League party who became interior minister this month vowing to crack down on the influx of migrants from Africa, blocked the ship and said it should go to Malta instead. Malta refused, saying it had nothing to do with the rescue mission, which was overseen by Italian coastguard.

Refugees were abandoned to their fate

The island nation with fewer than a half a million inhabitants says it already accepts more refugees per capita than Italy, which has taken in more than 600,000 boat migrants since 2014. “Saving lives at sea is a duty, but transforming Italy into an enormous refugee camp is not” Salvini said on Facebook on Monday. “Italy is done bowing its head and obeying. This time there’s someone saying no.”

Refugees were abandoned to their fate


Pictures from aboard the Aquarius, which is operated by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders, showed hundreds of Africans huddled aboard, including a young girl wrapped in a blanket in the arms of a rescue worker.

Refugees were abandoned to their fate

“People are in distress, are running out of provisions and need help quickly” the UN refugee agency said, urging governments to set aside political considerations. “Broader issues such as who has responsibility and how these responsibilities can best be shared between states should be looked at later” UNHCR special envoy Vincent Cochetel said. SOS Mediterranee said the Gibraltar-registered ship had enough supplies to feed the migrants, at least for another day.

Refugees were abandoned to their fate

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Temel Karamollaoğlu, Abdullah Gül sürecini anlattı

Temel Karamollaoğlu, Abdullah Gül sürecini anlattı

120
IIF'nin 51 milyar dolarlık Türkiye beklentisi

IIF'nin 51 milyar dolarlık Türkiye beklentisi

92
Türkiye'nin yerli otomobil hamlesi Almanya'nın gündeminde

Türkiye'nin yerli otomobil hamlesi Almanya'nın gündeminde

135
Sırrrı Süreyya Önder Kandil fotoğraflarını savundu

Sırrrı Süreyya Önder Kandil fotoğraflarını savundu

151
Kadın gazeteciyi kurtaran futbolcu

Kadın gazeteciyi kurtaran futbolcu

30
Türkiye'nin ilk yerli türbin motoru başarıyla test edildi

Türkiye'nin ilk yerli türbin motoru başarıyla test edildi

191
G7'deki gerilimin fotoğrafı: Trump'ın elindeki iz

G7'deki gerilimin fotoğrafı: Trump'ın elindeki iz

48
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM

Notice: Undefined variable: zanasayfa in /data/webroot/o/DEFAULT/html/esh/depo/kolon_footer.php on line 94