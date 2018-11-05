Revolutionary steps were taken for the disabled population says Erdoğan

President Erdoğan on Monday said Turkey took “revolutionary steps” over the last 16 years for the disabled population to increase their participation in the society.

“Today, 513,000 disabled individuals benefit from home care services in Turkey,” Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of a special needs school serving children with mental and physical disabilities in Istanbul.

THE 2023 VISION

“At 97 rehabilitation and care centers throughout the country, 7,000 disabled people are being looked after,” said Erdoğan. The President said the number of disabled people being looked after at private care centers has reached 16,000.

On Turkey’s 2023 vision, which marks the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, Erdogan said: “All kinds of plots were set up to distract us from these goals. Despite all, we have never given up our determination to walk towards our goals,”





Turkey's 2023 Vision sets specific targets for improvements in the areas of economic activity, energy, healthcare, education, and transport. “We see Turkey’s 2053 and 2071 visions, which we will build on the basis of 2023 goals, as the greatest legacy that we will leave for our children,” Erdoğan added.