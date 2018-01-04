taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
116.933
USD
3,7574
EURO
4,5361
ALTIN
158,69
PETR
67,8200

Reza Pahlavi asks for support from US

Iran’s overthrown leader Pahlavi’s son, Reza Pahlavi, called on US forces to join Iran protests.

REUTERS | 04.01.2018 - 14:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Anti-government protests have gripped Iran for nearly a week in the most sustained challenge to the Islamic Republic’s clerical elite in almost a decade.

"TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD ENCOURAGE US TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES"

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Reza Pahlavi, the son of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, the overthrown shah of Iran, said the Trump administration should encourage US technology companies to provide communication services to Iranians as they protest their country’s clerical rulers.

Reza Pahlavi asks for support from US

Pahlavi said he wants to see Iranians “determine their own fate out of their own free will” and praised US President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet for speaking in support of Iranian protesters.

Reza Pahlavi asks for support from US

"WE NEED MORE THAN LIP SERVICE"

He said they also should take steps to ensure that Iranians have access to communication and social media tools, which they have used to share videos and messages documenting protests and clashes with security forces.

Pahlavi, in his interview, gave a message to President Hassan Rouhani by saying “We need more than lip service. We need to see concrete actions. This has to be immediate ... As we speak, the regime is attempting yet again to try to shut down whatever it is, whether it’s Instagram or Telegram.”

Reza Pahlavi asks for support from US

İlginizi Çekebilir
50,000 refugees have been captured in 2017 in Edirne
At least 50,000 refugees and undocumented migrants have been caught trying to reach Europe across Turkey.
Israel enjoys the chaos in Iran
Protest demonstrations in Iran had begun by the reason of economic conditions. The developments are being followed closely in the international arena by World countries.
Female police officer was beaten by crowd in Paris
Horrific New Year's Day assault on a female police officer in Paris was filmed by her attackers.
EU funds not being used for needs of Syrian refugees
A substantial portion of the funds promised by EU to help Syrian refugees in Turkey is still not being used actively to meet their needs, Turkey’s EU Ministry said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
RTÜK'ten TV8'e çocuk istismarı cezası 1 milyon lira

RTÜK'ten TV8'e çocuk istismarı cezası 1 milyon lira

307
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Sarıyer'de seçimler için söz aldı

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Sarıyer'de seçimler için söz aldı

162
Savcı vekilinden Atilla ve Zarrab hakkında açıklama

Savcı vekilinden Atilla ve Zarrab hakkında açıklama

153
Cenk Tosun Everton'da

Cenk Tosun Everton'da

91
CHP: İran'ın yanındayız

CHP: İran'ın yanındayız

147
Tahran'ın Zengin Çocukları'ndan Atatürk paylaşımı

Tahran'ın Zengin Çocukları'ndan Atatürk paylaşımı

153
Macron: Neredeyse İran'da bizi savaşa götürecekler

Macron: Neredeyse İran'da bizi savaşa götürecekler

51
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM