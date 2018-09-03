Rival protests held over killing of German citizen

Far-right and anti-fascist groups clashed in eastern German city of Chemnitz Saturday over alleged killing of a man by migrants.

More than 4,500 far-right protestors attended the anti-immigration rally organized by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the Pro Chemnitz group, a week after a 35-year-old German citizen was allegedly killed by two migrants after a street row.

The protestors, carrying banners that demanded immediate deportation of illegal migrants, chanted slogans “Merkel must go”, “Resistance” and “We are the people”.

Leftist and anti-fascist groups organized a counter demonstration to protest the far-right violence in Chemnitz, as mobs were randomly attacking foreign-looking people on the streets in recent days.

The counter-protest drew at least 3,500 people, according to the organizers.

Authorities maintained a heavy police presence and tried to keep rival groups apart in a bid to avoid violence.

However, the clashes between right-wing extremists and leftist groups left at least 11 people injured.