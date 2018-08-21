Russia will deliver S-400 systems to Turkey in 2019

Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement on S-400s in 2007. Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will start implementing the contract to deliver S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey next year, CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters Tuesday.

"WE WILL START İMPLEMENTİNG THE CONTRACT İN 2019"

"S-400 to Turkey. The contract is implemented within the agreed time limits. In 2019 we will start implementing the contract." Mikheev said.

These S-400 Triumf systems are a next-generation mobile air defense system, which is capable of destroying aerial targets at an extremely long range of up to 400 kilometers.