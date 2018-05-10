taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
101.816
USD
4,2492
EURO
5,0640
ALTIN
180,18
PETR
76,6900

Saudi Arabia is in the interfaith dialogue with Vatican

The video footages of the agreement made between Saudi Arabia and Vatican were featured.

Haber Merkezi | 10.05.2018 - 17:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Saudi Arabia is in the interfaith dialogue with Vatican

In the previous days, Saudi Arabia had agreed to a deal with the Vatican to build Christian churches in the Kingdom, a potentially stunning development for the country that's home to Islam’s holiest site, Madiah.

Saudi Arabia is in the interfaith dialogue with Vatican

This agreement’s video footages were featured. The agreement was signed by the Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdel Karim Al-Issa and the President of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue in the Vatican and the French cardinal of the Catholic Church Jean-Louis Tauran to achieve mutual goals between both sides.

Saudi Arabia is in the interfaith dialogue with Vatican WATCH

Saudi Arabia’s agreement with the Vatican was signed to build churches for Christian citizens in Madiah. Even if the agreement was denied by Vatican, the footages released shows the exact opposite.

Vatican to build churches in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is in the interfaith dialogue with Vatican

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills
Turkey's top military general has attended at international military exercises held in the western Aegean province of Izmir.
German press follows Turkish elections closely
German Focus magazine has mentioned that President Erdoğan will win the snap elections on 24 June by landslide.
Erdoğan: US will be the one to lose in quitting Iran deal
President Erdoğan stated that the US will be on the losing side in terms of the Iran nuclear deal after Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear pact with Iran.
Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct in 2018
Turkey’s economy will grow 4.7 percent in 2018 and 4.4 percent in 2019, according to the World Bank.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Muharrem İnce: Koltuk haberlerine itibar etmeyin

Muharrem İnce: Koltuk haberlerine itibar etmeyin

142
Erdoğan-İnce görüşmesinin ayrıntıları

Erdoğan-İnce görüşmesinin ayrıntıları

147
Yıldız Tilbe CHP'yle anlaştı iddiasını yalanladı

Yıldız Tilbe CHP'yle anlaştı iddiasını yalanladı

326
Alman medyası 24 Haziran sürecini takipte

Alman medyası 24 Haziran sürecini takipte

167
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu İzmir'den aday adayı

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu İzmir'den aday adayı

106
İsrail'den İran'a yeni tehdit

İsrail'den İran'a yeni tehdit

180
İnce'nin Hakkari mitinginde Türk bayrakları yer aldı

İnce'nin Hakkari mitinginde Türk bayrakları yer aldı

178
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM