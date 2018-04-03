taraftar değil haberciyiz
Saudi crown prince gets ready for recognizing Israel

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said Israelis are entitled to live peacefully on their own land in an interview published on Monday in US magazine The Atlantic.

REUTERS | 03.04.2018 - 10:58..
Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, is on the front burner by the reason of his words on Israel. Saudi Arabia, does not recognize Israel, the Saudi crown prince said that Israelis have the right to have their own land.

Asked if he believes the Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland, Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying: “I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations.”

"We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Jerusalem and about the rights of the Palestinian people. This is what we have. We don't have any objection against any other people." Prince Mohammed said.

Saudi Arabia opened its airspace for the first time to a commercial flight to Israel last month, which an Israeli official hailed as historic following two years of efforts. In November, an Israeli cabinet member disclosed covert contacts with Saudi Arabia, a rare acknowledgment of long-rumored secret dealings which Riyadh still denies.

