Scandal image at the NRA Convention in US

Gun laws issue in US has took the first place after the meeting in the National Rifle Association convention.

Trump on Friday had told members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) that their gun ownership rights were being threatened by Democrats, but that he would ensure they were protected.

The most realistic image over gun law issue has came from a gun convention in Dallas. Images of a 4 year-old boy playing with an airsoft gun has gone viral in social media. A comment came from a Twitter user saying “This video is incredible!! Parenting done right” has caused eyebrows to raise.

Scandal image of a 4-year-old plays with a gun at the NRA Convention in US WATCH

The best reaction to this tweet came from a Muslim woman. “I’m 21 and Muslim. I’ve never even come close to seeing a gun in person. I’ve never touched a gun, far away understand any of the technical elements this 4 year old boy has mastered. But I’m the terrorist because I’m Muslim. And this boy is adorable because he’s White.” wrote Hana Malik, a Twitter user.