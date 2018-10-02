Riot police charged in to break up a demonstration in front of Catalonia’s regional parliament on Monday.

The Catalan police used disproportionate force against protesters with batons after some waving yellow, red and blue separatist flags and chanting ‘October 1, no forgiving, no forgetting’ surrounded the regional parliament and displayed posters reading “Republic under construction”.

During the day there were short-lived attempts to block roads and train tracks in the Spanish northeastern region, and around 180,000 people marched in Barcelona, hanging ballot boxes and chanting the regional anthem.

Separatists clash with police in Barcelona WATCH

European Union that releases statements about how they are worried every time when there is a demonstration in Turkey always utters its the appetite for democracy. Despite all, the footages come from the center of Spain create anxiety the ones who watch.