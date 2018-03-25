Sigmar Gabriel: Turkey’s Afrin operation is a message to US

Germany’s former foreign minister slammed US administration for a grave strategic mistake in Syria by supporting the PKK/YPG terrorist group, despite legitimate security concerns of its NATO ally Turkey.

“It seems that US evaluates the current tensions with Turkey as something temporary which can be contained, or it has lost sight of the geo-strategic role of Turkey.” Sigmar Gabriel said in an opinion piece published by daily newspaper Tagesspiegel.

The Social Democrat politician, who served as the foreign minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s previous coalition government, has warned that US’ failure in addressing Turkey’s concerns over PKK/YPG and growing alienation between the two NATO allies, would serve for the interests of Russia.

“The first assessment would be a mistake. The second would have disastrous consequences, especially for us, Europeans.” he stressed.

“Turkey’s Afrin operation is a message to the US” Gabriel said, and underlined that Ankara seemed to be ready for paying any cost to prevent terrorist PKK and associated groups to take control of areas bordering Turkey.

The US administration long claimed that its military support to PYD and YPG, the Syrian branches of the PKK, was limited to fight against Daesh in the region.