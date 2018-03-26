taraftar değil haberciyiz
Spanish police didn’t have mercy on protesters

Tens of thousands took to the streets of Barcelona after former Catalonia president arrested in Germany. Catalonian riot police and protesters clashed during the protests.

Haber Merkezi | 26.03.2018 - 11:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Spanish police didn’t have mercy on protesters

Protests broke out across the Spanish region of Catalonia on Sunday after former leader Carles Puigdemont was taken into custody in Germany.

Spanish police didn’t have mercy on protesters

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany on Sunday, five months after entering self-imposed exile from Spain, where he faces up to 25 years in prison for organizing an illegal secession referendum last year.

Protesters had a close brush with death WATCH

Catalan police laid aside human rights using disproportionate force against protesters. Riot police decked out in riot gear shoved and hit demonstrators with batons to keep the crowd from advancing on the office of the Spanish government's representative in Barcelona.

Spanish police didn’t have mercy on protesters

Some demonstrators were kicked by police. Protesters had a close brush with death with the police vans were driven upon them. At least seventy-nine people were injured during the clashes in Barcelona, mainly with bruises, emergency services said.

Spanish police didn’t have mercy on protesters WATCH

Reinforcements were called in after several hours to clear the neighbouring streets, with protestors tossing street barriers and burning two garbage bins as they retreated.

Spanish police didn’t have mercy on protesters

European countries which tries to adjust Turkey lapsed into silence against these developments.

Spanish police didn’t have mercy on protesters

