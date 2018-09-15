taraftar değil haberciyiz
Stoltenberg: I hope we can find a solution over the S-400 issue

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made statements about S-400 air-defense system which Turkey will buy from Russia.

15.09.2018
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Speaking at a Heritage Foundation event in Washington, D.C. on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that as a member of NATO, he hopes that the alliance can integrate the new S-400 air defense missile system which Turkey will buy from Russia.

BILATERAL NEGOTIATIONS

Over the questions about S-400 air defense system, “It’s well known that Turkey and US have a disagreement over the issue.” he stated. “I made several meetings with Ankara and Washington and I hope that we can find a solution. The disagreement that comes with Turkey’s decision on buying air defense missiles from Russia is a hard one to resolve for all of us. I am pleased that Turkey and US negotiate over the situation.” he added.

S-400 air-defense system WATCH

Underlining that Turkey’s geographical importance, “If you look at the World map, you can see how big is Turkey. You can understand the importance of Turkey on fighting with Daesh.” Stoltenberg stated.

