Survey companies say election results to be conclusive in the first round

Head of Turkish survey company, GENAR, stated that President Erdoğan’s voting rate is over 50 percent.

18.06.2018
Turkey will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 June. Recent surveys on the presidential election revealed that President Erdoğan won't be challenged in the first round of the presidential elections.

"ERDOĞAN WILL BE CHOSEN WITH A 50 PERCENT RATE"

Erdoğan will run in the presidential elections as the candidate of the People's Alliance which was formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Speaking to a newspaper, İhsan Aktaş, Head of GENAR, stated that President Erdoğan will be chosen with a 50 percent voting rate and ruling AK Party will come to power without the support of a coalition partner according to recent surveys.

"AK Party has achieved to change the regular practice of Turkey with the last presidentship referendum. This was a tough issue. Voting rates which were received the very last are the scale. In this regard, elections will be ended up in AK Party’s victory.” Aktaş stated.

