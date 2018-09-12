taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.369
Euro
7.41485
Altın
1204.55
Borsa
92227.37
Gram Altın
246.624

Reyhanlı suspect: The attacked was planned by Syria Intelligence

The terrorist who was entrapped and brought from Syria with the successful operation of MIT made important confessions.

Haber Merkezi | 12.09.2018 - 13:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Reyhanlı suspect: The attacked was planned by Syria Intelligence

In Reyhanlı province of Hatay in 2013, 53 citizens were martyred in the bombed attack and guided the activities of the Syrian intelligence, providing contact with Yusuf Nazik'in Syria's Latakia city in the point operation was performed by MIT.

Reyhanlı suspect: The attacked was planned by Syria Intelligence

"THE ATTACK WAS PLANNED BY SYRIAN INTELLIGENCE "

Nazik, who was born in Antakya city in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, confessed that he was acting on orders from Syrian intelligence units, adding: "I was not able to escape from the Turkish state,"

Reyhanlı suspect: The attacked was planned by Syria Intelligence

"TURKEY WILL BRING YOU TO ACCOUNT"

"I am calling out to my friends in Syria, turn back while there still is time. The Turkish state will protect us. I am calling out to the state of Syria, the Turkish state will make you pay eventually," he added.

Reyhanlı suspect: The attacked was planned by Syria Intelligence

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türkiye alkol tüketiminde sondan ikinci

Türkiye alkol tüketiminde sondan ikinci

126
ABD'de milyonlarca insanın hayatı tehlikede

ABD'de milyonlarca insanın hayatı tehlikede

136
Erdoğan'dan döviz kararı

Erdoğan'dan döviz kararı

59
Reza Zarrab'ın yanındaki kadının kimliği belli oldu

Reza Zarrab'ın yanındaki kadının kimliği belli oldu

29
Rusya'nın Vostok-2018 tatbikatı

Rusya'nın Vostok-2018 tatbikatı

23
CHP'ye göre Türkiye'nin ABD'ye karşı tutumu yanlış

CHP'ye göre Türkiye'nin ABD'ye karşı tutumu yanlış

90
13 kişinin katil zanlısının sır mektubu ortaya çıktı

13 kişinin katil zanlısının sır mektubu ortaya çıktı

41
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM