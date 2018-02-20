taraftar değil haberciyiz
Syria summit in Istanbul

The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran are scheduled to meet to discuss Syria in Istanbul.

REUTERS | 20.02.2018 - 12:21..
The three-way summit had been discussed during a phone conversation between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 8, during which they had also discussed Turkey’s “Operation Olive Branch” into Afrin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preparations were started for the summit which will be holded in April.

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran will meet in Kazakhstan in two weeks to prepare the ground for the Istanbul summit on March 16.

Turkey, Russian and Iran have worked together in recent months to try to reduce violence in Syria. The three countries also agreed to establish so-called de-escalation zones across Syria, hoping to limit the violence in the country.

US IS FOLLOWING CLOSELY

US’ officials opposed to this summit will be a close follower of the summit.

