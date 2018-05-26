taraftar değil haberciyiz
Syrian officers trained by Turkey assume duties in Afrin

620 Syrian policemen assumed the security duties in Syria’s Afrin right after completing the basic training given by the Turkish Police Academy.

Haber Merkezi | 26.05.2018 - 13:13..
Syrian officers trained by Turkey assume duties in Afrin

After Turkish army’s successful “Operation Olive Branch” launched on Jan. to clear Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorists from Afrin and to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and in the region, Turkish forces are continuing to their normalization process in the region.

Syrian officers trained by Turkey assume duties in Afrin

Turkish Police Academy and special forces unit members trained the candidates in Syria on police regulations, general discipline and operational training, such as destroying improvised explosive devices.

Syrian officers trained by Turkey assume duties in Afrin

The new police force officially assumed its duties following a swear-in ceremony which was organized in the Afrin city center. The police force will serve in the Afrin city center as the Afrin Security Directorate and will ensure security in the area against PKK terrorists that were neutralized by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army as part of Operation Olive Branch.

