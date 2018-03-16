TAF destroyed a wheel loader blocking civilians in Afrin

Turkey had started Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

Turkish Armed Forces destroyed a wheel loader which YPG terrorists placed on a road to prevent civilians from trying to leave Afrin.

The wheel loader was destroyed by Turkish forces. Turkish General Staff on Thursday in a tweet shared a footage of the wheel loader being hit.

Turkish forces destroyed a wheel loader blocking civilians in Afrin WATCH