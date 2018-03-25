taraftar değil haberciyiz
Tal Rifaat residents ask Turkey to liberate city from YPG terrorists

Residents of northwestern Syria's Tal Rifaat gathered in the city to stage a protest, asking Turkey to help liberate their territories in the ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

AA | 25.03.2018 - 10:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Residents of Tal Rifaat city in northwestern Syria held a rally on Saturday demanding an Afrin-type Turkish military operation against the YPG/PKK terrorist group in their city. Moments of protest were viewed by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Protesters, including around 400 fighters from the Free Syrian Army, blocked the road between Azaz city and Sijo town amid calls for Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch to include Tal Rifaat to free the city from the terrorist group.

The demonstrators later reopened the road after on the call of Turkish military personnel and local security forces.

The Turkish Army shared a video from the rally on its Twitter account.

