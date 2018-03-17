taraftar değil haberciyiz
Terror-supporter media agencies’ lie exposed

Turkish Armed Forces has released footages of hospital in Afrin which was said it was hitten by Turkish forces.

Haber Merkezi | 17.03.2018 - 12:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Terror-supporter media agencies’ lie exposed

YPG terror organization started a smear campaign against Turkey with fake news, had put a lie about a hospital in Afrin was hitten by Turkish forces.

Fake footages belong to mentioned hospital were leaked to the press by certain non-objective media agencies.

Terror-supporter media agencies’ lie exposed

Terror-supporter media agencies’ lie exposed

BBC Turkish: Turkey hit a hospital in Afrin, deaths were reported

Footages were refuted by Turkish Armed Forces. Current footages featured by TAF shows that hospital remains copper-bottomed.

Footages rebut YPG’s lie about hospital said hitten by TAF WATCH

