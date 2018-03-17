Terror-supporter media agencies’ lie exposed

YPG terror organization started a smear campaign against Turkey with fake news, had put a lie about a hospital in Afrin was hitten by Turkish forces.

Fake footages belong to mentioned hospital were leaked to the press by certain non-objective media agencies.

BBC Turkish: Turkey hit a hospital in Afrin, deaths were reported

Footages were refuted by Turkish Armed Forces. Current footages featured by TAF shows that hospital remains copper-bottomed.

Footages rebut YPG’s lie about hospital said hitten by TAF WATCH