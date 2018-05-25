Terror-supporter OSCE comes to Turkey for observing elections

Known with its pro-terror statements, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has send longterm observers to Turkey. Along with 12 experts based in Ankara, 22 long-term observers will be deployed throughout the country, OSCE Ambassador Audrey Glover told reporters in Ankara on Thursday.

She said that some 350 short-term observers and members from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the OSCE will also join the team.

“Our role is to observe the election process and report, not to interfere. We are absolutely neutral in our approach. Our role is to provide technical assessment of the process. Then it is the role of the society, political parties and the government to decide how to use these recommendations. We are totally impartial and we will let the facts speak for themselves” Glover stated.

The ambassador also said they are not interested in the outcome of the elections, but rather in ensuring that the process is transparent and conducted in line with OSCE commitments such as equality, fairness, impartially and secrecy.

350 short-term observers and members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will also join the team immediately before election day. On the day after the elections, the mission will issue a statement on preliminary findings and conclusions at a press conference.

OSCE, for the constitution referendum held in last year, had claimed that the referendum was made in unequal circumstances.