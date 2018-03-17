Terror supporters charge Turkey with hitting hospital

As the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) encircle the city center of Afrin, a civilian convoy was able to evacuate the northwestern Syrian region through safe corridors that were set up by Turkey.

Turkish troops are waiting for civilians to be evacuated to enter Afrin city center. Terror-supporter European countries started making perception operations and to cry out against Turkey.

But this time they oversteped the mark by writing that Turkish forces hit an hospital in Afrin.

BBC Turkish: Turkey hit a hospital in Afrin, deaths were reported

French AFP Agency