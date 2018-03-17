taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
117.216
USD
3,9208
EURO
4,8194
ALTIN
164,94
PETR
66,1300

Terror supporters charge Turkey with hitting hospital

Throughout the entire Operation Olive Branch, Turkish military didn’t harm a hair on a civilian's head. Turkish soldiers were even martyried by reason of their sensitivity on not to harm civilians.

Haber Merkezi | 17.03.2018 - 09:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Terror supporters charge Turkey with hitting hospital

As the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) encircle the city center of Afrin, a civilian convoy was able to evacuate the northwestern Syrian region through safe corridors that were set up by Turkey.

Turkish troops are waiting for civilians to be evacuated to enter Afrin city center. Terror-supporter European countries started making perception operations and to cry out against Turkey.

But this time they oversteped the mark by writing that Turkish forces hit an hospital in Afrin.

Terror supporters charge Turkey with hitting hospitalBBC Turkish: Turkey hit a hospital in Afrin, deaths were reported

Terror supporters charge Turkey with hitting hospital

French AFP Agency

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
TAF destroyed a wheel loader blocking civilians in Afrin
YPG terrorists’ wheel loader that blocks civilians from leaving Afrin were destroyed by Turkish Armed Forces’ air strike.
US gave up hope of YPG
Military analyst Rick Francona made evaluations on CNN’s live broadcast about Afrin operation said that YPG couldn’t resist Turkey’s military power.
TRT Kurdi transmitted a call for people in Afrin
A radio broadcast were made for the people in Afrin. It' has been stressed that Turkish justice should be trusted.
Paris streets vandalised by PKK supporters
PKK terror organization supporters protesting against Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria have clashed with police outside the US embassy in Paris.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İlber Ortaylı: Cahiliz

İlber Ortaylı: Cahiliz

157
TSK'ya 2 Anka-S İHA daha verildi

TSK'ya 2 Anka-S İHA daha verildi

70
Teröristler Afrin Çayı etrafında mevzilendi

Teröristler Afrin Çayı etrafında mevzilendi

50
ABD'li senatörler Türkiye'nin S-400 pazarlığının peşinde

ABD'li senatörler Türkiye'nin S-400 pazarlığının peşinde

45
TSK'dan Avrupa'nın yalan basınına cevap

TSK'dan Avrupa'nın yalan basınına cevap

61
Türkiye düşmanlarının TSK hastane vurdu yalanı

Türkiye düşmanlarının TSK hastane vurdu yalanı

80
Tarkan 17 bin liralık bebek arabası aldı

Tarkan 17 bin liralık bebek arabası aldı

96
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM