taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.27855
Euro
7.33055
Altın
1203.65
Borsa
95762.54
Gram Altın
242.767

The Economist’s scandal expressions

Turkish soldiers launching operations along Turkey’s Syria border were portrayed as occupying forces by western media. The Economist showed Turkey’s Hatay province as if it belonged to Syria.

Haber Merkezi | 19.09.2018 - 14:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
The Economist’s scandal expressions

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from northwestern Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation. After liberating the area from the terror group, the Turkish military has also been pursuing efforts to search and destroy handmade explosives and mines planted by the YPG/PKK terrorists.

"SYRIAN TERRITORY"

Turkey’s rightful fight against terrorism is shown as an occupant force in the western media.

The Economist used scandal expressions in its “Russia defers one crisis in Syria, but is embroiled in another” headlined paper. The paper claimed that Turkey hived off ‘Syrian territory’ Hatay in the 1930s and added that Idlib will face with the same end.

“It fears that Turkey is reinforcing its troop presence and, as in Hatay province, another piece of Syrian territory Turkey hived off in the 1930s, may never leave. Mr. Assad might have an interest in stoking infighting among rebel factions to prevent Turkey from consolidating its hold.” said the paper.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hülya Avşar ve İbrahim Tatlıses buluştu

Hülya Avşar ve İbrahim Tatlıses buluştu

45
Bedelli askerlik yapacakları bekleyen eğitim

Bedelli askerlik yapacakları bekleyen eğitim

61
Aleyna Tilki Emrah Karaduman'la barıştı

Aleyna Tilki Emrah Karaduman'la barıştı

171
ABD donanması Akdeniz'de faaliyete geçti

ABD donanması Akdeniz'de faaliyete geçti

57
Bel fıtığı için gitti, çekiçle tedavi etmeye çalıştılar

Bel fıtığı için gitti, çekiçle tedavi etmeye çalıştılar

58
Ticaret Bakanı yerli üretim logosunu tanıttı

Ticaret Bakanı yerli üretim logosunu tanıttı

254
Sınavlara girmeden binbaşı olan FETÖ'cü: Levent Dündar

Sınavlara girmeden binbaşı olan FETÖ'cü: Levent Dündar

67
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM