Turkish military liberated seven more residential areas, including a strategic Rajo town, from PKK/YPG-Daesh terrorists as part of the ongoing operation northwestern Syria, the military said.

Shelters and emplacements belongs to YPG terrorists were destroyed by Turkish air forces with specialized attack helicopters.

A Russian-flaged YPG headquarter in Kefer Jenne district was shot dead on. The headquarters were being used by Asad’s regime militias.