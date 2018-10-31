The first flight from Istanbul Airport took place to Ankara

According to Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the first flight from Istanbul’s new airport 'Istanbul' took place on October 31 in the direction of Esenboga International Airport in Ankara. The flight will last 45 minutes, according to the ministry.

The flight was launched by the world's leading brand Turkish Airlines.

FIRST INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT

The first international flight from the new Istanbul Airport to Baku will take place on November 1 at 15:55. "The return flight from Baku to the new airport will take place on November 2 at 08:53 local time," the ministry noted.“The return flight from Baku to the new airport will take place on November 2 at 08:53 (GMT +4),”





The opening ceremony of the new airport in Istanbul was held on October 29 and was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan.

WORLD'S BIGGEST HUB

Istanbul Airport is expected to host 90 million passengers per year in its first phase, and in 10 years handle 200 million travelers on six runways. That’s almost double the traffic at the world’s current busiest airport, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson

Beginning from 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31, all passenger and cargo flights will be operated from the third airport of Istanbul.