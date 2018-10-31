taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.50715
Euro
6.25685
Altın
1216.885
Borsa
90283.66
Gram Altın
215.236

The first flight from Istanbul Airport took place to Ankara

The first flight from Istanbul’s new airport 'Istanbul' took place on October 31 in the direction of Esenboga International Airport in Ankara.

Haber Merkezi | 31.10.2018 - 11:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
The first flight from Istanbul Airport took place to Ankara

According to Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the first flight from Istanbul’s new airport 'Istanbul' took place on October 31 in the direction of Esenboga International Airport in Ankara. The flight will last 45 minutes, according to the ministry.

The flight was launched by the world's leading brand Turkish Airlines.

The first flight from Istanbul Airport took place to Ankara

FIRST INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT

The first international flight from the new Istanbul Airport to Baku will take place on November 1 at 15:55. "The return flight from Baku to the new airport will take place on November 2 at 08:53 local time," the ministry noted.“The return flight from Baku to the new airport will take place on November 2 at 08:53 (GMT +4),”

The first flight from Istanbul Airport took place to Ankara

The opening ceremony of the new airport in Istanbul was held on October 29 and was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan.

WORLD'S BIGGEST HUB

Istanbul Airport is expected to host 90 million passengers per year in its first phase, and in 10 years handle 200 million travelers on six runways. That’s almost double the traffic at the world’s current busiest airport, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson

Beginning from 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31, all passenger and cargo flights will be operated from the third airport of Istanbul.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'de iç savaş tehlikesi büyüyor

ABD'de iç savaş tehlikesi büyüyor

168
İstanbul Havalimanı Avrupalıları endişelendirdi

İstanbul Havalimanı Avrupalıları endişelendirdi

139
Yerel seçimler öncesi İstanbul anketi

Yerel seçimler öncesi İstanbul anketi

224
Deniz Baykal gündemi değerlendirdi

Deniz Baykal gündemi değerlendirdi

120
NATO'dan 5. madde tatbikatı

NATO'dan 5. madde tatbikatı

37
İmar Barışı kararı Resmi Gazete'de

İmar Barışı kararı Resmi Gazete'de

56
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda ilk uçuş heyecanı

İstanbul Havalimanı'nda ilk uçuş heyecanı

33
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM