taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
96.778
USD
4,6094
EURO
5,3361
ALTIN
185,37
PETR
77,5200

Kılıçdaroğlu: The leader who doesn’t resign after being defeated

Party leaders in Europe usually resign after losing elections. Main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu who lost 9 elections in a row, still clings to his ‘leadership’.

Haber Merkezi | 28.06.2018 - 12:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Kılıçdaroğlu: The leader who doesn’t resign after being defeated

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader on Tuesday said party members would decide what the future holds. "CHP members will decide what happens to our party," he said in a press meeting at the CHP headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Kılıçdaroğlu: The leader who doesn’t resign after being defeated

HE HAD CRITICISED INCE'S PERFORMANCE

He said that he dubbed the Justice and Development (AK) Party as 'the loser of elections'. On the other hand, the party’s presidential candidate Muharrem İnce has won 30.6 percent in the presidential election with millions of more votes than the CHP’s parliamentary tally, yet CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s statement on Tuesday criticised İnce’s performance and indicated no intention to relinquish his position despite eight years of defeat as party chairman.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s stubborn grasp on the CHP leadership is taking the flakes. The leaders in Europe are shown as good examples by Kılıçdaroğlu, don’t hesitate of resigning after losing elections. Here are some examples:

Germany - Martin Schulz

Italy - Matteo Renzi

Austria - Ulrike Lunacek and Ingrid Felipe

England - David Cameron

England – Former Leader of the Labour Party

England - Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Hungary - Gabor Vona

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Saadet Partisi'nin vekil sayısı 2'ye düştü

Saadet Partisi'nin vekil sayısı 2'ye düştü

104
Erdoğan-Bahçeli görüşmesinin detayları

Erdoğan-Bahçeli görüşmesinin detayları

81
Sonar Başkanı halkı kandırmaya çalıştığını itiraf etti

Sonar Başkanı halkı kandırmaya çalıştığını itiraf etti

314
Perinçek CHP oylarını analiz etti

Perinçek CHP oylarını analiz etti

159
Acun Ilıcalı’nın ekibindeki kameraman öldürüldü

Acun Ilıcalı’nın ekibindeki kameraman öldürüldü

55
CHP'liler kendi iddialarını yalanladı

CHP'liler kendi iddialarını yalanladı

123
Almanlar elenmenin faturasını Mesut'a kesti

Almanlar elenmenin faturasını Mesut'a kesti

121
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM