Kılıçdaroğlu: The leader who doesn’t resign after being defeated

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader on Tuesday said party members would decide what the future holds. "CHP members will decide what happens to our party," he said in a press meeting at the CHP headquarters in the capital Ankara.

HE HAD CRITICISED INCE'S PERFORMANCE

He said that he dubbed the Justice and Development (AK) Party as 'the loser of elections'. On the other hand, the party’s presidential candidate Muharrem İnce has won 30.6 percent in the presidential election with millions of more votes than the CHP’s parliamentary tally, yet CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s statement on Tuesday criticised İnce’s performance and indicated no intention to relinquish his position despite eight years of defeat as party chairman.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s stubborn grasp on the CHP leadership is taking the flakes. The leaders in Europe are shown as good examples by Kılıçdaroğlu, don’t hesitate of resigning after losing elections. Here are some examples:

Germany - Martin Schulz

Italy - Matteo Renzi

Austria - Ulrike Lunacek and Ingrid Felipe

England - David Cameron

England – Former Leader of the Labour Party

England - Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Hungary - Gabor Vona