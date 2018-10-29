taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5392
Euro
6.31485
Altın
1230.3735
Borsa
90541.53
Gram Altın
219.238

The new ‘Istanbul Airport’s grand opening

The new airport is named as Istanbul Airport. The inauguration ceremony is taking place on Turkey's Republic Day.

AA | 29.10.2018 - 18:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
The new ‘Istanbul Airport’s grand opening

The ceremony took place on Republic Day, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic, with the attendance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and more than 50 foreign leaders, ministers and high-level officials.

Built by a consortium of five contractors -- Limak, Kolin, Cengiz, Mapa and Kalyon, the project has been carried out through a build-operate-transfer model. It will provide over 26 billion euros ($30.65 billion) of revenue to the government.

The new ‘Istanbul Airport’s grand opening

Spread over an area of over 76 million square meters (818 square feet), the first phase of the airport will serve 90 million passengers. With the remaining phases to be completed by 2023, the airport is to sport six separate runways with a capacity of 500 aircraft, an annual 200 million passengers and open and closed carparks for 70,000 cars.

The new ‘Istanbul Airport’s grand opening

It will be home to the world’s largest duty-free shopping complex. The 53,000 square meter shopping complex will consist of six sections, including luxury stores and bazaar concepts.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mustafa Sandal'ın yeni aşkı Ceren Hindistan

Mustafa Sandal'ın yeni aşkı Ceren Hindistan

106
Endonezya'daki uçak kazasının görüntüleri çıktı

Endonezya'daki uçak kazasının görüntüleri çıktı

112
Hakan Sabancı: Askerlikte günler geçmedi

Hakan Sabancı: Askerlikte günler geçmedi

103
Cocu'nun kovulduğu an

Cocu'nun kovulduğu an

104
Almanların 3. Havalimanı şaşkınlığı

Almanların 3. Havalimanı şaşkınlığı

238
Merkel bırakıyor

Merkel bırakıyor

68
Abdullah Gül İstanbul Yeni Havalimanı açılışına katıldı

Abdullah Gül İstanbul Yeni Havalimanı açılışına katıldı

84
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM