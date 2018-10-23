The strong alliance between AK Party and MHP continues

The People's Alliance between AK Party and MHP was formed in February ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections in June and continued in some forms between the two parties.

Addressing the group meeting of the AK Party at the parliament, Erdoğan said his party wants to carry the alliance into future. "We see the People's Alliance as one of the most important gains of our country recently, and we want to carry it into the future," Erdoğan stressed. The president said they never did anything which will harm the spirit of the alliance, adding that his party will not be involved in any action against it.

DIVERSITY OF VIEWS WILL NOT CAST SHADOW ON THE ALLIANCE

MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli had said Tuesday that the party no longer seeks an alliance with the Justice and Development Party AK Party in the upcoming local elections. Respecting Bahçeli's decision, President Erdoğan said each party should go their own way in the local elections, slated for March 31, 2019, across Turkey.

Erdoğan added that diversity of views should not cast shadow on People's Alliance. "We are in favor of the continuation of People's Alliance," Erdoğan told reporters following the group meeting. He said they do not have any problem with People's Alliance, stressing that they "definitely" do not want the alliance to be harmed.

Regarding the next year's local elections, Erdogan said that AK Party and MHP will run their own candidates for the local elections.