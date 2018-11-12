There is a need for an alternative army to NATO, says Putin

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump fired off a tweet as he arrived in Paris on Friday in which he described a call by French President Emmanuel Macron for a European army as “very insulting”.

“Europe is a powerful economic entity, a powerful economic union and it is quite natural that it wants to be independent, self-sufficient and sovereign in matters of defense and security,” Putin told RT television.

"EUROPE NEEDS TO PROTECT AGAINST U.S."

Trump had taken a dim view of comments Macron made in a Europe 1 radio interview this week in which he appeared to cast the United States as a threat. Discussing the growing danger from cyber-hacking, outside meddling in electoral processes and the U.S. decision to withdraw from a missile treaty, Macron said Europe needed to protect against China, Russia “and even the United States”.





Later in the same interview, he spoke of the need for a European army, saying: “Faced by Russia, which is on our borders and which has shown that it can be threatening... We need to have a Europe that can better defend itself by itself, without depending solely on the United States.”