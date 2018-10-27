Thousands of people are protesting to save ancient forest

Protesters gathered at Hambach Forest near the western German city of Aachen on Saturday in the hope of saving what is left of the 12,000-year-old forest before it is felled for mining.

GERMAN POLICE BEAT THE PROTESTERS

Police faced off with some 5000 activists. German police beat and wiped the floor up with some protesters. Also some protesters took into custody by the police.

SOON THERE WILL BE MINING OPERATIONS

German energy giant RWE bought the land Hambach Forest sits on in the 1970s but the company is required to preserve the forest as long as possible and clearing trees is only allowed when it is seen as essential to mining operations.

PROTESTERS AR OCCUPING THE AREA FOR THE PAST 6 YEARS

Protesters have occupied the area for the past six years, with some living in tree house structures. But as RWE prepares to fell the remaining forest, protests at Hambach have escalated. But German police is trying to put an end for this protest.