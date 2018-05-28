The shoes were placed ahead of the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in the capital on Monday.

"Over a thousand of them symbolise children and I brought the shoes of my daughter as well, to just show that I'm standing with those fathers, those mothers, those brothers and sisters who have lost their children and their siblings in this war" said Christoph Schott, senior campaigner in Avaaz.

Thousands of shoes laid at EU Council to protest Israel WATCH

He also stressed that the move is aimed to urge the EU impose sanctions on Israel adding that the slogan of the campaign is 'Palestinian lives matter'.

The Palestinian protests, known as the March of Return, were launched on March 30 to demand their right of return to their pre-1948 homes in historical Palestine.

Demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border reached a peak on May 14, when at least sixty Palestinians were killed during the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.