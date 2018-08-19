Times: Trump uses dispute with Turkey

The interesting article was published 2 days ago in Financial Times. İn that article Trump’s insistence for Brunson was discussed.

TRUMP İS SEEKİNG SUPPORT

As President Donald Trump presses Turkey to release an American pastor under house arrest, one group in particular has praised his administration’s efforts — the evangelical Christians who claim Andrew Brunson as one of their flock.

İn November there will be ‘the midterm elections’ and Trump is seeking some support for this election.

"PENCE HAS PROMOTİNG FROM THE BEGİNNİNG"

"The Brunson case is a rallying cry for evangelicals within the Republican base because you have a Christian pastor being held in a Muslim-majority country,” said Amanda Sloat of the Brookings Institution. “It seems like this is something that Pence has promoted from the beginning.”