taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0192
Euro
6.9067
Altın
1184.93
Borsa
88734.76

Times: Trump uses dispute with Turkey

World’s leading global publication ‘The Financial Times’ claims that US President Trump uses dispute with Turkey to rally evangelicals.

Haber Merkezi | 19.08.2018 - 15:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Times: Trump uses dispute with Turkey

The interesting article was published 2 days ago in Financial Times. İn that article Trump’s insistence for Brunson was discussed.

Times: Trump uses dispute with Turkey

TRUMP İS SEEKİNG SUPPORT

As President Donald Trump presses Turkey to release an American pastor under house arrest, one group in particular has praised his administration’s efforts — the evangelical Christians who claim Andrew Brunson as one of their flock.

İn November there will be ‘the midterm elections’ and Trump is seeking some support for this election.

Times: Trump uses dispute with Turkey

"PENCE HAS PROMOTİNG FROM THE BEGİNNİNG"

"The Brunson case is a rallying cry for evangelicals within the Republican base because you have a Christian pastor being held in a Muslim-majority country,” said Amanda Sloat of the Brookings Institution. “It seems like this is something that Pence has promoted from the beginning.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu: 13 maddeyi belirlememden Erdoğan rahatsız oldu

Kılıçdaroğlu: 13 maddeyi belirlememden Erdoğan rahatsız oldu

356
FETÖ'cü pilot Kerime Yıldırım'ın iftira tuzağı

FETÖ'cü pilot Kerime Yıldırım'ın iftira tuzağı

105
Taksim'de kadınların kavgası: Kafasında şişe kırdı

Taksim'de kadınların kavgası: Kafasında şişe kırdı

65
İlk özgün helikopterimiz T625

İlk özgün helikopterimiz T625

131
Cocu: Giuliano takımdan ayrıldı

Cocu: Giuliano takımdan ayrıldı

53
Barcelona La Liga'ya galibiyetle başladı

Barcelona La Liga'ya galibiyetle başladı

8
Gülriz Sururi'den 89'uncu yaşına özel bikinili poz

Gülriz Sururi'den 89'uncu yaşına özel bikinili poz

257
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM